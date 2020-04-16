West Milford. Township reports 50 new cases of COVID-19 this week

The Township of West Milford reports 159 cases of COVID-19 so far, according to Mayor Michele Dale, as of Wednesday, April 15.

· The additional 50 positive tests included 26 men and 23 women. One case was not identified by age or sex.

· Men between the ages of 25 and 98 tested positive this week; a 17-year-old woman tested positive. The oldest of the women was 93.

· Saturday, April 11, saw the biggest report of positive tests – 13.

· A second township resident died from the virus, Dale reported. Five people have contacted her to report their recovery from the virus.

Drive-through testing available in Wayne

Passaic County continues to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for county residents only at William Paterson University in Wayne. Prescriptions are required for the testing.

The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon daily, while test kits are available.

Testing is being done at 300 Pompton Road, Wayne, lot 6. Entrance is on Hamburg Turnpike and University Boulevard.

Residents may now utilize the St. Joseph’s Hospital telehealth service for a prescription.

To do so, visit www.stjosephshealth.org/telehealth.

The fee for this service is $59. Referral is up to the discretion of the doctor.