West Milford. West Milford Players to present ‘Creepy Cabaret’ outdoors at Bubbling Springs Park

The West Milford Players are bringing a “Creepy Cabaret” to Bubbling Springs Park on Saturday, Sept 26. The event is suitable all ages.

Music, dancing, and stories will fill the air as the West Milford Players take the audience on a journey through ghoulish past and present musicals, movies, and tales. The performance will be outdoors, following COVID-19 regulations. Masks will be required in common areas and when socializing with guests of other parties.

Costumes are welcome, and will be voted on for the chance to win a prize after each performance.

Advanced tickets are recommended; there will be a limited number available at the door. Tickets are $8 for children under 12, $10 for seniors and students, and $12 for adults. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Temperature checks and COVID-19 questionnaire will be presented upon arrival before entry.

To reserve tickets, visit thewestmilfordplayers.org or call 973-697-4400.