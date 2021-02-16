x
Amanda McClellan and Vinny Ptak to wed

West Milford /
16 Feb 2021 | 03:27
Sparta. Ralph and Dawn McClellan of Sparta, N.J., announce the engagement of their daughter Amanda McClellan of Sparta to Vinny Ptak of West Milford, N.J.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Monmouth University, where she received a bachelor of science degree.

The groom-to-be is the son of Vinny and Toni Ptak of West Milford. He is a graduate of Montclair State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in English.

The couple are employed by Secure Insight in Parsippany, N.J. They are planning an October wedding.