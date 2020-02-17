Charlotte Caskey and Nicholas Nebraski to marry on Sept. 6, 2020

Priscilla Caskey of Warwick, N.Y., and Paul Caskey of West Milford, N.J., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Charlotte Priscilla Caskey to Nicholas Joseph Nebraski, son of Carolyn and Jeffrey Nebraski of Moscow, Pa.

The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of Warwick Valley High School and graduated magna cum laude from Marywood University in 2017 with a BS in Nursing.

Commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves in 2019, she serves the role of a peri-operative nurse.

Lt. Caskey currently works full time as an operating room nurse at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Pa.

The future groom graduated from North Pocono High School in 2013 and served three years in the U.S. Army, including a combat deployment to Afghanistan as an Army Specialist on an elite NATO security team.

He currently works at the Veteran Resource Center at Marywood University where he anticipates graduating in May with a BS in Exercise Science.

The couple currently resides in Clarks Summit, Pa., but plans to relocate to Lynchburg, Va., following their wedding celebration with friends, family and God on Sept. 6, 2020, at the Barn at Glistening Pond in Falls, Pa.