Congratulations to Tori Roberto on all her hard work and achievements.

Tori Roberto a West Milford High school junior, and will be graduating this year.

Tori has already been accepted to her number one college choice, Oklahoma State University, where she hopes to become part of its rodeo team.

Tori has been riding horses since the age of two, and travels around the country where she is very successful competing in barrel racing and rodeo.

After college she plans on joining the FBI