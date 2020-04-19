Henry George Verbeke of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, in the comfort of his home. He was 67.

Born in Paterson, N.J., to the late Joseph and Annie (Verkade) Verbeke, Henry resided in West Milford, N.J., for most of his life, before settling in Vernon around 2010.

Henry was a truck driver for the Local 560 out of Union City, N.J. He was known for being down to earth, and an awesome person who could talk to anyone about anything. He was also a very proud father and loving Pop Pop.

enry is survived by his sister, Alice Selneck of Matamoras, Pa.; brother, John Verbeke of Louisville, Ky., his partner of 43 years, Joann Lozoski Verbeke; daughter, Danielle and husband, Robert Clayton, of Vernon; son, Joseph and his wife, Katie Verbeke, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua Sisco, Lillian Clayton, and Emily Verbeke.

Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon. A memorial service will be held at a later date.