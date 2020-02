West Milford resident Edward Woodcock, was named to the Ramapo College fall 2019 Dean's List.

Dean's list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.5 out of 4.0.

Edward is a 2017 graduate of West Milford High School, and is pursuing a Bachelor of History degree with a minor in Business.

He is planning an internship at the Institute of Washington, D.C.