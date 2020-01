West Milford. Resident Emily Haid is one of more than 700 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester, the school announced this week.

Dean's list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.

Haid, a graduate of West Milford Township High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education at The Valley.