Kalleen Ozanic named to Quinnipiac fall Dean's List

Kalleen Rose Ozanic, a 2019 West Milford High School graduate, was named to the Quinnipiac University fall Dean's list.

Ozanic started the 3+1 program at Quinnipiac University this fall with an academic and track and field scholarship, majoring in Political Science and Journalism, minoring in Spanish with 30 college credits, taking 19 credits her first and second semesters.

She graduated from West Milford High School last June, ranking fifth in her class.

She made the Quinnipiac's Dean's list for the first semester.

She started as a staff writer, now an associate news editor who has written six articles so far.