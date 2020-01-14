Robert Safer earns Alfred University Dean's List spot

West Milford. Township resident Robert J. Safer was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Alfred University, the school announced this week.

A junior Mechanical Engineering major in the Inamori School of Engineering, Safer had to earn at least a 3.5 grade point average to qualify for Dean’s List, according to the school.

A graduate of Passaic County Technical Institute, Safer is the son of Robert and Doreen Safer of West Milford.

