A. Lee Richards, 81, passed away at his home in Jupiter, Florida on Feb. 12.

Born in Paterson, and raised in Riverdale, Lee began his funeral director career learning and working at Richards Funeral Home alongside his father and grandfather at the age of 16.

He graduated from Butler High School in 1956 and The Mc Allister Institute of Funeral Service in New York City in 1957.

He was the fifth continuous generation of funeral directors in the Richards Family since 1812.

Lee was instrumental in finding the need for another facility to serve the West Milford community and opened a second funeral home in 1972.

He was a member of the Morris County and New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association.

He was a past member of the Pompton Lakes Rotary Club, served as a trustee to Pompton Lakes-Riverdale First Aid Squad, and The Lakeland Bank advisory board.

He also served on various boards for the borough of Riverdale and was a former Riverdale Councilman.

Always ready to contribute and serve his community he received numerous awards for donations and support to surrounding communities.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly (Palkow), daughters Audrey Haluza, husband Bryan of Reno, Nevada, Brenda Schivito, husband John, Sr. of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and son Bryan Richards of West Milford.

Grandfather of John Schivito Jr., Christopher Haluza, Hayden and Valerie Richards, and the late Nicholas Schivito.

Also survived by his brother Carl Richards of S. Chatham, Massachusetts.

Visitation was held at Richards Funeral Home 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike Riverdale, on Monday Feb. 17.

A funeral Service was scheduled on Tuesday Feb. 18, with interment at Pompton Reformed Cemetery in Pompton Lakes.

In Lieu of flowers donations to Trustbridge Hospice, trustbridgefoundation.org, Green Pond First Aid Squad PO Box 251 Newfoundland, NJ 07435, or The Nicholas Schivito Foundation, angelsagainstaddiction.org.