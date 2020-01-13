Alice M. DeGroat, 55, of Hewitt, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1964 in Warwick, New York, to Dorothy (Gould) and Fred Babcock.

Alice married Robert DeGroat and resided in West Milford, New Jersey, until her passing.

In her spare time, she enjoyed many hobbies, especially working on crafts.

Alice was very passionate about her family.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, as they were the most important part of her life.

Alice is survived by her beloved husband Robert, her loving daughters Diamond Harty of Hewitt, New Jersey, Kanesha DeGroat of Hewitt, New Jersey, Cherokee DeGroat of Monroe, New York, and Shyann DeGroat of Hewitt, New Jersey, her cherished granddaughters Hailey Manley and Adalynn Parker; her dear brother Fred Babcock of West Milford, New Jersey, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Final disposition will be private.

