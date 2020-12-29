Andrew Bove of Ringwood died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. He was 72 years old.

Born in Suffern, N.Y., he was the son of Andrew and Hazel (Menzie) Bove.

A self-employed farmer and entrepreneur, he was the proprietor of Farmstead Estates in Ringwood, N.J.

His passion to work and succeed in life was second to none. From starting to fix cars in his parents driveway to than eventually owing his own used car dealership. He loved cars, driving them, racing them and selling them.

He worked six days a week with no regrets and put in the hard work and time when he was young to build and buy his dream, the Farm, in 1979 to breed and show Arabian horses. He won several awards for his accomplishments and dedication. His vision was to be on the farm and work everyday of his life. He escorted more than 5,000 children each year through the farm to get educated about the more than 100 animals and farm life. This was not possible without his “Farmstead Angels.” He held one of the leading farm educational programs in New Jersey.

He loved to be on an excavator and work in the construction field until his final days.

He was a man to look up to and always had a vision.

He took no one’s opinions and always knew what he wanted. His name will forever be remembered in Ringwood.

Dad taught us a lot of amazing qualities that will last forever and we are forever grateful and we will keep the “Farm” alive in his name.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, from 5 to 8 p.m.

