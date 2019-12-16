Arleen Stumpf (Albanese), 75, a longtime resident of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of Vincent and Josephine Albanese.

Arleen grew up in Teaneck with her brother John who predeceased her in March.

She graduated from St. Joseph High School in West New York.

Those who knew Arleen knew they were in the company of someone special.

Funny, smart, and with a killer sense of humor, she could charm you in an instant.

A whiz at “Jeopardy!” and a lover of British mysteries, her real expertise was in the kitchen.

She could whip up a gourmet Italian meal before you knew it, always accompanied by a glass of good red wine, and have you begging for more.

Arleen was a loving and giving person and the main recipient of her affection was her family.

She was married for 43 crazy and fun years to her cherished husband, Bob, who adored her.

Her children were everything to her.

Her devoted and loving daughter, MaryAnne Babb, whom she was so proud, and who spent many hours at her bedside recently.

MaryAnne's husband, Don, who was always so good to her.

Her son, Bobby (Rob), who is loved and missed dearly and who predeceased her in November 2012.

First and foremost, in her heart were her grandchildren.

She was so proud that Michael and Christopher had graduated college and were making such wonderful lives for themselves.

She adored those young men and they adored her.

She made many lasting and fulfilling friendships along the way and will deeply missed by all who know her.

We all lost a beautiful light in our lives.

A viewing was held Dec. 11, and funeral services were held on Dec. 12.