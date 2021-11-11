Barbara Ann Reach Zarpentine of Barters Island, Boothbay, died unexpectedly Aug. 18, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital Brunswick, Maine. She was 85 years old.

Born in East Orange, New Jersey, on Dec. 27, 1935, she was the daughter of Rudolph S. Reach and Florence (Nichols) Reach.

She moved as a child to the suburb of Wayne, N.J., then West Milford, N.J., until 1994 when she retired to Boothbay.

She was a member of the first graduating class of Wayne High School and was then employed by New Jersey Bell Telephone as an operator.

Later she had the position of Transportation Coordinator for the West Milford Township Board of Education before retiring and moving to Maine.

Mrs. Zarpentine was a member of the Pequannock Reformed Church, Wayne, N.J., the West Milford Presbyterian Church, West Milford, N.J., and was currently a member of the Congregational Church of Boothbay.

She loved Maine and enjoyed sharing it with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. She enjoyed watching and feeding the local birds, the sunsets over the river and sailing with her beloved husband.

She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Lee Stanton Zarpentine.

Survivors include three sons: Drew of Mansfield, New Jersey, Dane and his wife MaryAnn of Vernon, New Jersey, Daren and his wife Kay of Harrison, Idaho, and Elizabeth Robinon of Venice, Florida; five grandsons, three granddaughters, three greats granddaughters, one great grandson, one sister Bonnie and her husband Curt of St. Cloud, Florida, and one brother Brian and his wife Nancy of Lutz, Florida; cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service was held on the Sheepscot River.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fuel Fund at the Community Resource Council PO Box 43 Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538 or the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements were handled by Hall Funeral Home.