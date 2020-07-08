After a 16-month battle with brain cancer, Bruce Paul Nantz, the cherished and loving father of Chelsea Nicole Nantz and Derek Tyler Nantz, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in his log cabin in West Milford, surrounded by his pets and loved ones. He was 65 years old.

Bruce was born in New York City to William and Louisette Nantz.

He received his bachelor’s degree in 1979 from Ramapo College, where he studied philosophy.

After college he worked as an optician for over 40 years in Bergen County, N.J., during which time he started a family with the birth of his daughter, Chelsea, in 1987, and his son Derek, in 1991.

Bruce was a philosopher and a writer of essays and short stories. He loved being in and connecting with nature and his writing reflected this.

Bruce was a skilled photographer and was adept at capturing the beauty and story of a moment, whether photographing friends and loved ones at his cabin on Lindy’s Lake, or scenes in nature he came across while hiking or traveling.

But what most defined Bruce was his relationship with music. He was a profoundly gifted blues guitarist, captivating the Wednesday night blues jam crowd for years at Mexicali Blues Cafe in Teaneck, N.J. Bruce was also an avid collector of music, curating numerous 24-hour digital music playlists in a variety of genres and styles.

Bruce was predeceased by his father, Bill Nantz and his beloved Great Pyrenees, Buck.

He is survived by his mother Louisette Nantz, his two children Chelsea and Derek Nantz, his brother Christopher (Jack) Nantz, and his soon-to-be son-in law Christian Saffran and step-granddaughter Alorah Saffran.

Services for Bruce were held at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, on July 8.

In lieu of flowers, Bruce has asked that donations be made to the West Milford Animal Shelter or any environmental group in his memory.