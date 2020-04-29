Catherine Reulbach of West Milford, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. She was 63 years old.

She was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., on Jan. 21, 1957, to Homer and Joan Parker.

She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1975 and became the first member of her family to attend college. She received certification for medical billing and coding in 2007.

Her passion for animals led her to create a pet sitting business, which she owned and operated for 20 years.

She had a great love for plants and gardening, was a Girl Scout leader for many years and always fought for the rights of all people.

A lifelong caregiver, Catherine is best remembered for her roles as mother, grandmother, sister and loving companion.

Catherine leaves behind three children: Christine (Reulbach) Baitson, of London, UK; Elizabeth Reulbach of Chester; and Jamie Reulbach of West Milford, N.J.; as well as one grandson. She is also survived by a sister, Joan, of Buffalo, N.Y.; and brother, Steven, of West Milford, N.J.; as well as her partner of 17 years, Gavin Quick, of Blackpool, UK.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made in her name to Friends of Animals or Heroes of Atlantic Health.

Thank you to everyone who was a part of her life.