Charlotte Kay Weitz (nee Whritenour), 60 years old, died unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Born to Albert and Jeannette Whritenour, she grew up in West Milford and lived in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Hamburg and Sussex before moving to Franklin several years ago.

Charlotte was a clerical worker for State Farm Insurance in Wayne, NJ for 20 years retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Holy Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge, NJ and enjoyed gardening, maintaining her butterfly bushes, being a theater mom by sewing costumes and raising money and prizes for the tricky trays, doing jigsaw puzzles, ceramics, and Bingo as well as caring for her dog.

Charlotte is predeceased by 2 sisters, Peggy Whritenour and Carol Burgess and is the beloved wife of 39 years of Michael Weitz of Franklin, NJ. Devoted mother of Albert Weitz of East Brunswick, NJ. Dear sister of Janet Henderson of West Milford, N.J., Kathi Jean of PA, Nancy DeGroat of New York and Barbara Miller of West Milford, N.J. Cherished by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from 2- 4 & 7-9 p.m. at Holy Faith Lutheran Church, 104 Paradise Road, Oak Ridge, N.J. Funeral service will be at the Church on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, NY, NY 10016 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.