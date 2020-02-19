Clara Ilona Pady, 85, of Highland Lakes, died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 3.

Clara (née Bekevari) was born in 1934 in Várpalota, Hungary, and came to the United States in 1956.

She lived in Garfield for nearly 40 years before moving to Highland Lakes 16 years ago.

Beloved Mother to Clara and Susan. Cherished grandmother to Melissa and adored great-grandson, Dexter.

She is survived by daughters Clara Fuchs of Highland Lakes and Susan Pady of West Milford; her sister Zsuzsa Dioszegi of Budapest, Hungary; her grand-daughter Melissa Ruffilo and her husband Nick of Fair Lawn, and great-grandson Dexter Ruffilo of Fair Lawn.

She was predeceased by her sister Gyöngyike, husband John, and her son-in-law Alois Fuchs.

Clara took pride in everything she did.

She was a fantastic cook and an amazing baker which was a treat to everyone who ate her food.

She worked as a medical assistant in NYC until her retirement at age 65.

Clara enjoyed playing the piano and had a true passion for gardening.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed clipping articles and recipes and sharing them with her loved ones.

Clara will be remembered as a strong-willed and caring person who made everyone feel at ease.

Visitation was at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne on Jan. 10 and a beautiful funeral mass was offered St. Stephen’s RC Hungarian Church on Jan. 11, with a private burial.

Donations to St. Judes Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children in Clara's memory are encouraged.