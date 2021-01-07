Daniel Durfos

Daniel Andrew Durfos of West Milford, New Jersey, died at home Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. He was 75 years old.

Daniel was the son of J. Frank and Anna Tyukody Durfos and was born in Detroit, Michigan, near the end of World War II. Dan’s father was serving in the U.S. Army at the time of his birth.

Dan graduated from Fair Lawn High School (1963) in Fair Lawn, N.J., and later received both a Bachelor of Science Degree (1969) and a Masters Degree (1971) from Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.

Dan worked for the Grand Union Company for 29 years and during his time with Grand Union, Dan worked in New Jersey, Maryland and upstate New York. He came back to Grand Union’s headquarters where he eventually became the seafood buyer/merchandiser for the company.

Daniel married Donna Williams, who he met while attending Clemson University. They celebrated 49 years of marriage on June 26, 2020.

Dan attended Cornerstone Christian Church in Wyckoff, N.J., where he served for many years with Servant’s Heart Ministry. Servant’s Heart Ministry is a non-profit organization whose values state that they show up with a heart for others and a willingness to take on whatever comes their way and give their best to serve the community.

Dan loved art and was a gifted potter who enjoyed working with his fellow mudders.

He is predeceased by his parents.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Donna (Williams) Durfos are his daughters Jennifer Bowden of Newport, N.C., and Alison Kuehn and her husband Frank of Rockaway, N.J.; grandchildren Jason Gergler and Amaris Kuehn; brother Timothy Durfos and his wife Joyce of Fair Lawn, N.J.; niece Jody Rue and nephew Brian Durfos.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Christian Church Chapel located at 495 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, N.J. 07481.

In light of COVID pandemic guidelines, all visitors and attendees will need to wear a mask for the service and use the designated pews in the chapel for appropriate social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Servant’s Heart Ministry. A donation can be made on the Servant’s Heart website (visit https://servantsheartnj.org/donate).

Arrangements by the Richards Funeral Home, West Milford, NJ.