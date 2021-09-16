Daniel Kearney

Daniel “Dank, D3” Patrick Kearney of West Milford lost his life in a car accident on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. He was 19.

He shared a birthday with his second sister and is the second youngest between his four siblings.

Daniel was attending school at Passaic County Community College, studying business with an anticipated graduation of December 2022.

He was a proud and devoted employee of Greenwood Small Craft Marina.

Daniel is known largely for his big, red Dodge pickup truck many saw around town as well as the 1968 Volkswagen Dune Buggy he acquired two and a half years ago. In spite of his antics, Daniel was able to get his Buggy running.

He made sure to share the joy from his accomplishments with everyone around him. Daniel has a smile that is infectious. His ability to bring others up through acceptance, understanding and comfort is more than incredible.

Daniel is survived by his mother and father, Susan Castellano of West Milford and Sean Kearney of South Amboy and his sisters Sara M. Kearney, Samantha L. Kearney and Amy J. Kearney of West Milford. Daniel also leaves behind many relatives and friends who he considered his family. Daniel was preceded in death by his older brother, Patrick James Kearney.

May the boys be reunited in peace.

Visitation was held Sept. 12, 2021 at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.