Daniel O’Dell, affectionately known as “Digger Dan,” passed away early Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from lung cancer.

He is survived by his daughter, Kacey O’Dell of Highland Lakes, N.J.; sons, Nicholas Shinn and Alan Shinn of Vernon, N.J.; brother, Allen Richard O’Dell of West Milford, N.J.; and close friend, Tab Sanders, of West Milford.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Friends of Long Pond Ironworks Inc., PO Box 809Hewitt, NJ 07421.