David A. Bocchiaro Sr. of West Milford passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2020. He was 75 years old.

David was the beloved husband of the late Lillian (DeGroat) Bocchiaro.

Born in Paterson, N.J., he was the son of Salvatore and Frances (Francavilla) Bocchiaro.

A self-employed construction worker, he was the proprietor of his own drywall company.

Surviving are his son David A. Jr. of West Milford; daughters Jina Barber of Franklin, N.J., and Christina Sanchez of Mt. Olive, N.J.; sisters Judy Bocchiaro, Jennifer Bark and Sandra Connors, all of Florida. Eight grandchildren and one great grandchild also survive.

He was predeceased by his brothers James and Terry Bocchiaro.

Private services have been entrusted to the Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, N,J.