David J. Admirand lost his battle with cancer Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Forty-five of his sixty-five years were spent with his wife, Colleen Dobbs Admirand, and their growing family. They welcomed three children, one son-in-law and two grandsons and over the years five dogs, three of which were rescues.

They celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on Aug. 4, 2020.

He graduated from Wayne Hills High School where he was a member of the soccer team and played clarinet in the marching band, the stage band, the jazz band and the concert band.

David earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) from New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). While attending NJIT, he was on the Dean’s Academic Honors List.

David earned his Engineer-in-Training (EIT) Certificate while working at IBM and later earned his Professional Engineer (PE) License.

His honesty, integrity, work ethic, attention to detail, and willingness to help others will be remembered by his co-workers past and present. He was employed by PTS Data Center Solutions located in Oakland, N.J.

He was an avid sailor for most of his life. As a member of the Pines Lake Sailing Club, in the Duster class, he earned a number of trophies. One of the highlights of his sailing youth was sailing aboard a 41’ yacht with the Sea Explorers.

His passion for sailing switched to motorcycles with the purchase of his first motorcycle a few months after getting married. He enjoyed taking the scenic route to work in all kinds of weather — even one very snowy winter until the snow became too deep to navigate.

A highlight of riding his bike was when he and his son, Phil, rode their bikes out to the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days at the Mid-Ohio Racetrack two Julys in a row.

David loved music and played piano, clarinet and a wide assortment of wooden (and tin) flutes and whistles and an ocarina. He had a band: Take 5 that included members: Dean Dobbs (his brother-in-law) on guitar, Mike Weinstein on drums, Dave DeLucca on saxophone, while he played the electric piano. One of their gigs was playing for the outdoor engagement party for Colleen and Dean’s aunt.

As a parent he was involved with his children’s activities. He coached PAL Soccer in West Milford where he and his family lived for the past 38 years.

He taught Sunday school at the Newfoundland United Methodist Church and mentored a number of the youth for their Confirmation. He sang in the Adult Church Choir and played bells in the Adult Bell Choir, sometimes assisting in the younger children’s bell choir.

David is survived by his wife Colleen Dobbs Admirand, their three children: sons Phillip Admirand and Joshua Admirand and daughter Jessica Admirand her husband Thomas McGoldrick and their two sons Jack and Hank McGoldrick; and two rescue dogs, Jameson and Reilly. He is survived by his mother Josephine M. Snoop Admirand, sisters Su Admirand and Tricia Admirand Nussenbaum and her husband Gary Nussenbaum and their two children, and brother Mark Admirand, his wife Colleen Weber Admirand and their two children.

A celebration of David’s life is being planned for 2021.