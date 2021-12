Diane “Cathy” Oakley, 58, of West Milford on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Terry Oakley. Born in Pequannock, N.J., she was the daughter of Diane (Walsh) Kay and the late Ralph Kay. Diane was employed as a clerk for the Shop Rite of West Milford. Surviving are one daughter, Crystal Froatz of Sandyston, NJ and a sister, Colleen Welland of Pfafftown, NC. Predeceased by a brother, Ralph Kay. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Georgia and Delainey Froatz. All services are private.