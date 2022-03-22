Diane Freedman

Diane E. (Plocinski) Freedman, 62, of West Milford, passed away Tuesday, March 8, at Overlook Medical Center. Diane was born to Ernest and Elizabeth Plocinski. She grew up in Clifton, graduating from Clifton High School in 1977. Diane went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Montclair State University in 1981, and a master’s degree in counseling in higher education in 1984. She would later return to her alma mater in 2006 to take on the role of assistant director of employer relations. In 2009, Diane was promoted to director of career services for the Feliciano School of Business, a role in which she helped countless students pursue their career journeys.

Diane was a beloved wife, mother and friend. She loved spending her summers in Long Beach Island with her husband and two daughters. Diane will be remembered for her infectious laugh and ability to make anyone she welcomed into her house feel like they were at home.

Diane is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ken; daughters, Lindsey and Laura; brother-in-law Steve (Terri), Venice, Fl.; sisters-in-law Susan Steele-Miller (Tom), North Port, Fl. and Nancy Walsh (Jim), Tampa, Fl.; and nephews Justin, Ryan Walsh and Matthew Walsh. She was predeceased by her parents.

A viewing was held Friday, March 11. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. Interment followed the Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Sharing Network Foundation via https://www.sharingnetworkfoundation.org/contribute.