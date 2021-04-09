Earl C. Perritt, 72 years of age, of Newfoundland, NJ, entered into eternal rest after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

He was born on March 16, 1949 in Paterson, NJ to the late Suzan T. (nee Gianella) and the late Charles E. Perritt, and grew up in Fair Lawn, NJ.

He proudly served in the US Navy from 1967 to 1973 as a Communications Officer where he managed a communications facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico and was honorably discharged in 1973.

Earl married Gail A. (nee Hansen) in 1968 and resided for about twenty years in Pinecliff Lake in West Milford, NJ where they raised their two children Tamara and Earl Jr. They moved to Warwick, NY in the 1990’s where they built a gentleman’s farm. After retiring from Western Union he and his wife settled in Newfoundland, NJ.

During his 33 year career with Western Union, Earl was named Senior Vice President of Financial Services. From 1971 to 1988, he was part of a business team that launched the first privately owned communication satellites in US history.

He successfully completed executive education programs at Harvard Business School and Cornell University, holding a degree in Communications and Technology from the US Armed Forces Institute.

Earl was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church in Hewitt, NJ where he served as an usher for the 8:00am Sunday Masses.

In his spare time, Earl was an avid fisherman which took him around the world. He loved his yearly trips with the Dak’s Pack and the young bloods in the Adirondacks, as well as fishing in Alaska with Buddy.

Earl was predeceased by his dear father Charles in 1977, his loving mother Suzan in 2021, his dear brother Wayne Perritt in 2010, his brother-in-law William Hansen in 2005, his sister-in-law Lynda Hansen in 2014, his brother-in-law Eric Gruen in 2015, and his sister-in-law Beth Gruen in 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife Gail of 52 years, his loving children Tamara Witte and her husband Steve, and Earl Perritt, Jr., his cherished grandchildren Amanda and her husband Eric, Diana, Julia, Olivia, and Kyle; his adored great granddaughter Blair; his dear brother-in-law Gerard Hansen of Palm Beach, FL his dear sister-in-law Jackie Hansen of Hawthorne, NJ., and his dear sister-in-law Donna Perritt of Hewitt, NJ.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

The final disposition will be private.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Earl’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos.