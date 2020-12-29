Edith Oberer

Edith Eugenia (Dougherty) Oberer passed away peacefully at her home in West Milford, N.J., on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. She was 97 years old.

She was predeceased by her husband John Jacob Oberer and daughter Edith Zimmerman.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Edith was delivered into this world by her very own father, Dr. Russell Dougherty. Her mother was Ilona (Clark) Dougherty from Buffalo, N.Y. Her parents met at Alfred University in western New York.

After marrying John Jacob Oberer, she resided in Hawthorne, N.J. During this time, Edith contracted polio, but recovered to full health.

Eventually they built a home in Packanack Lake, Wayne, N.J., where they remained for 50 years.

Upon the death of her husband in 2005, Edith moved to Bald Eagle Commons in West Milford, N.J., to be near her son Ernest and family.

Edith attended Berkley Secretarial School after high school and worked in the Paterson Saving and Loan Bank on Market Street, Paterson, N.J.

After her marriage she worked in the well-known family dry cleaning business, Dr. Oberer Cleaning and Dye Works in Paterson, N.J, for many years. Later she was employed by G.A.F. in Wayne, as a Claims Adjuster. She retired in 2005.

Beloved mother of Ernest and wife Dr. Joan Oberer of Hardyston, N.J., John Jacob Oberer Jr. and wife Bedaliz of Tabernacle, N.J., Carl Oberer and husband Russ Risden of Westlake Village, California. Also surviving are her son-in-law Charles Zimmerman of South Carolina, and six grandchildren: Sherri Zimmerman Graham, Corinne Zimmerman, Charles Zimmerman, Ernest Oberer, Elise Oberer Cole, and Elizabeth (Oberer) Welsh; nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the West Milford Animal Shelter (westmilfordanimalshelter.org) in Edith’s memory.

Private funeral arrangements are by Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.