Edmond Joseph Nolan

Edmond (Ed) Nolan - husband, father, friend and mentor - died peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with his wife Susan by his side. He was 92 years young.

Ed was born Feb. 27, 1928, in Little Falls, N.Y., to Mary Agatha and Daniel Nolan.

Ed was predeceased by his brothers Billy, Bobby and Richard.

Ed lived in many places. However, he spent 57 years in West Milford, N.J., helping raise five children, enjoying life with his wife Sue working in his gardens, playing golf, traveling and giving back to the community and their church.

Ed was born in Little Falls, N.Y., and at two months old the family moved to Statesville, N.C., where he spent the first 16 years of his life.

The family moved to Bennington, Vt., where Ed graduated from Bennington High School.

After graduation Ed attended Norwich University for one year, enlisting in the Army at the end of World War II and deployed to Korea. Ed was honorably discharged in October 1947. Upon leaving the army, Ed enrolled at Saint Michael’s College in Winooski, Vt., where his brothers Bobby and Richard were already studying. While there, Ed was introduced to the love of his life, Susan Hoag, by their friends Nan and Harry.

Ed graduated from Saint Michael’s in the spring of 1952 with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry.

On Nov. 8, 1952, Ed and Sue were married in Winooski, Vt., and spent their honeymoon in Quebec.

Ed was hired by DuPont and the newlyweds moved to Charleston, Indiana, to begin their new life. The following year they were blessed with their first son; Charlie.

Soon after they were transferred to Woodbury Heights, N.J., and again were blessed with three more children; Eddie, Kathleen and Jamie.

In 1963, Dupont transferred the family to North Jersey, where they began another chapter of life in West Milford, N.J.

In 1964, Tim, their fifth child was born.

During the next 57 years Ed and Sue not only raised their family and travel they also found numerous ways to give back to the community. Ed coached little league, was a scout master, an active participant in Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish volunteering to count weekly collections, ran the annual church carnival, worked bingo nights, was on the church council, the committee to build the rectory, a lector and Eucharistic minister.

Ed was also active in Alcoholic Anonymous for 44 year and a member of the VFW.

Ed is survived by his wife Susan Nolan with whom he was married to for 67 years; children and their spouses: Charlie and Linda, Eddie and Terri, Kathleen and Paul, Jamie and Lydia, Tim and Rudy, Jeannie Garrett and his sister in-law Peggy Nolan. His grandchildren: Danny, Corey, Sarah, Michael, Rebecca, Riley, Rachel, Shannon, Alex, Sean and Michael. His great grandchildren: Delaney, Collin, Jack, Lucy, Tyler and Grant as well as his brothers’ children: Kathy, Tish, Michael, Barb, Billy, Laura, Robert Anthony, Alexandra and Richard and extended family Lucy and Jack.

Ed and Sue believe that family is the most important part of their lives and as Ed was an active military veteran we have decided to organize donations in the name of Edmond Nolan to: VFW The National Home for Children 800-313-4200 https://www.vfwnationalhome.org/give or Our Lady Queen of Peace Church 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt NJ 07421-3056973-728-8162 welcome@olqpnj.org.