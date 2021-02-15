Edna Steines, a resident of Warwick, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. She was 83.

The daughter of Erna and Edward McGrady, Edna was born on on May 18, 1938, in Midvale, N.J.

Edna was predeceased by her parents, a sister and a son Robert Steines.

She leaves behind her children Thomas Steines of Highland Lakes, N.J., Edward (Michelle) Steines of West Milford, N.J., Brandee DeBlasio of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Donna (Michael) Wright of West Milford, N.J., Joseph Steines of Franklin, N.J., and Karen (Greg) Wright of Minerva, N.Y. Her grandchildren include Tom and Eddie Steines, Kristi Steines-Curatolo, Rachel and Taylor Steines, Storm Stires, Kyle and John Steines, Brittany Fortini, Tim and Cassie Dean, Joey and Trevor Steines, Karissa, Chelsea, and William Wright, as well as seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Edna was strong-willed and stubborn but believed in always helping others and would answer your call when you needed her. Besides spending time with her family, her hobbies included cooking, bird watching, and doing crossword puzzles with NASCAR or baseball on in the background.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cause or charity of your choice in Edna’s name.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service. To leave a condolence please call 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.