Edward Evans

Edward Roger Evans, 75, of Nyack, New York, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20.

Edward was born to Lillian and Edward G. Evans.

After graduating from Nyack High School in 1961, he attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

He went on to serve two tours of duty in Vietnam as a captain, then went onto serve in the National Guard.

In 1973, he graduated from Fordham University School of Law and went on to practice law in both New Jersey and New York state for over 40 years.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Lynnley.

He is survived by his daughter Susan and son-in law Ronald Bator, his daughter Renee, and his sister Constance Dinallo.

Memorial services were held at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road in West Milford on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Burial followed at Cedar Heights Cemetery in West Milford.