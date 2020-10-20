Edward H. Melchior of West Milford, N.J., passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Chelsea at Bald Eagle. He was 94.

Born in Newark to the late Harold J. and Florence J. (Klinder) Melchior, Ed lived in Hamburg, N.J., before moving to The Chelsea at Bald Eagle in West Milford two years ago. At the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy Corps after graduating high school and served his country in World War II as an aviation radioman. Ed was discharged in 1946. He had been employed as a chief lineman by PSE&G for 25 years before his retirement.

Ed was an avid fly fisherman, a League Bowler, jigsaw puzzle officiando, loved to travel, and enjoyed all sports, but especially loved the Yankees and the New York Giants.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased in death by his brother-in-law, Al McGovern; and fishing companion and best friend, James Bambrick.

Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn (Fontane-O’Brien); daughters, Lynne Bia and her husband, Peter, and Jill Allman and her husband, Jeff; step-children, Cathleen Sloan and her husband, Robert, James O’Brien and his wife, Gloria, Cecelia Paterson and her husband, William, and Christine Wengler and her husband, George; sister, Audrey McGovern; grandchildren, Jennifer Allman, Stephanie Cohen and her husband, Steven, Alex Allman, Heather Katz, and Sean Katz and his wife, Lee Ann; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Tyler, Jaxon, and Makayla; step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, and two nephews.

Funeral services with military honors were held Oct. 15 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Ed’s memory to the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, P.O. Box 82, Sparta, NJ 07871. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.