Eva May Drew, 73 years old, died unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Born to David and Dorothy Drew in Bloomingdale, N.J., she grew up and resided in Bloomingdale before moving to Franklin, N.J., 47 years ago.

Eva was a factory worker for many years retiring from Sussex Technology in Sparta, N.J., in 2008. She enjoyed playing sports in her youth especially softball and bowling. She took great joy in travelling with friends, caring for her family and family picnics.

Eva is predeceased by her father, David A. Drew, Sr. and is the devoted daughter of Dorothy M. Drew of Franklin, N.J. Dear sister of Clara Weatherwalks and her husband, Lee of Bloomingdale, N.J., David A. Drew, Jr. and his wife, Kathleen of Hamburg, N.J., and Frank Drew and his wife, Sandra of Danville, Pa. Loving niece of Jenny Drew of West Milford, N.J. Cherished by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 2-5:30 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to The First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 11-13 Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.