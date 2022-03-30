Evelyn Mahood Martinez (nee Kitchell), age 92, of West Milford, passed away March 26, 2022, at Hospice Visiting Nurse Association in Dover after a brief illness. She was born in Riverdale in 1929 to Lester and Linnie Kitchell.

Evelyn was a graduate of Butler High School and received her bachelor’s degree from William Paterson College. She was an elementary school teacher in the Butler School system and also was a receptionist/secretary for Eastern Propane in Oak Ridge. She was involved in a number of organizations and charities, including Bloomingdale United Methodist Church and many children’s charities. She was always proud of her many years as a volunteer (“Pink Lady”) at Chilton Memorial Hospital. She was a great cook and always brought her signature dishes to family events.

She is predeceased by both her husbands Robert Mahood and Jamie Martinez, her parents Lester and Linnie Kitchell, her brother Lester Kitchell, Jr., and her two sisters Shirley Nicholson and Elaine Rodda. She is survived by her sister Joan Quinn and twelve nieces and nephews.

Viewing hours were on March 30 at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale, NJ. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, at North Hardyston Cemetery, Route 94, Hamburg. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Bloomingdale United Methodist Church, Bloomingdale, NJ, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital for children would be appreciated.