Evelynne R. Dean (Gruenler), 79, of West Milford, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Beloved wife of the late Howard Dean, she was born in Paterson, and was the daughter of the late Henry and Doris (Stathan) Gruenler.

A resident of West Milford for the past year, after moving from Hackensack, and was employed by Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, as a patient registrar.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph and Samuel Raymond, and one sister, Marjorie L. Dzerk, and seven beloved grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Frances Labosky.

Memorial visitation is scheduled at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, in West Milford on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 6-8 p.m.

A funeral service is scheduled to follow at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CLAWS, PO Box 172, Closter, NJ. 07624.

