F. Edmund Naumann of West Milford, originally of Paterson and subsequently Wyckoff and North Haledon, passed away in his home on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was 92 years old.

Mr. Naumann, known to friends and family as Ed, was the husband of Claire (Van Der Sluys) Naumann.

Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Ed was the beloved husband for more than 70 years to his wife Claire, adored father to two children, cherished grandfather to four grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

Immediate family held a private Victory Service to celebrate his life at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.

Final interment was at Laurel Grove Memorial Park in .Totowa, NJ.