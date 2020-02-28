Frances A. Cerniglia, or "Fran" as she was known, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, Feb. 24, in West Milford, New Jersey.

Born to Anthony and Wilma Siniscalchi in New York City, with a birthday which she shared with her twin sister Gloria, they grew up close friends as well as sisters, graduating from local public schools and both starting families in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Fran met and married Stephen L. Cerniglia on Feb. 15, 1948.

In 1968, Fran and Steve moved their young family to Ringwood, where they put down roots in the community of Cupsaw Lake.

They were active in many local organizations, and spent wonderful summers on Cupsaw Lake.

Always active in many of the school activities of her children, Fran was an active member of the St. Catherine of Bologna Parish in Ringwood for many years.

She worked for many years in the offices of Western Union in nearby Mahwah.

In retirement, Fran and Steve enjoyed many sightseeing trips of their own and as members of the Ringwood Seniors Club, and spending winters in Vero Beach, Florida.

Fran and Gloria especially enjoyed their two trips to Twinsberg, Ohio, to join in the annual TwinFest activities with thousands of other twins who attended.

Fran is survived by her daughter, Laura Palatucci of Westfield, and her son, Stephen P. Cerniglia of West Milford.

She loved her grandchildren, Rosanne, Gio, Alexandra, Adam, Christopher, Matthew and Jackie, as well as her great-grandchildren Kaylee, Zoey, Billy and Meg.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Stephen, at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey.

A private service is planned for family and close friends at the Richards Funeral Home.