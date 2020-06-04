Fred G. Babcock Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was 62 years old

He was born on June 17, 1957, in Paterson, N.J., to the Dorothy (nee Gould) and Fred Glee Babcock Sr.

Fred worked for many years, retiring in 1992, for Laurel Disposers in Hewitt, N.J.

Serving as peputy, Fred worked for more than 44 years for the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service.

He was predeceased by his dear son Fred G. Babcock in 1979 and his loving siblings Alice DeGroat in 2020 and Butch Babcock.

Fred is survived by his beloved wife Faith; his loving children Carol Babcock of South Carolina, Faith Louise Babcock of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., and Fred Babcock of Hewitt, N.J.; his cherished grandchildren Mitchell Ayers and Miranda and Kaitlyn Mann; as well as several nieces and nephews.

