Gary Bastable

Gary S. Bastable of Hewitt passed away after a brave fight with a long illness on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021. He was 68 years old.

He was born in Warwick, New York, to Doris and Charles Bastable.

Gary had a full and wonderful life with his wife Jean and his two daughters Kristen Nutt and Kellyn Burger and three grandchildren of San Antonio, Texas.

Gary also leaves behind a sister, Janice Hubert from Warwick, New York.

Visitation was held May 4 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Disposition will be private.