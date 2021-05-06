x
  1. Home
  2.  Milestones
  3.  Obituaries

Gary Bastable

West Milford /
| 06 May 2021 | 11:38

    Gary S. Bastable of Hewitt passed away after a brave fight with a long illness on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021. He was 68 years old.

    He was born in Warwick, New York, to Doris and Charles Bastable.

    Gary had a full and wonderful life with his wife Jean and his two daughters Kristen Nutt and Kellyn Burger and three grandchildren of San Antonio, Texas.

    Gary also leaves behind a sister, Janice Hubert from Warwick, New York.

    Visitation was held May 4 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

    Disposition will be private.