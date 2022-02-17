Gary D. Bartholomew, Sr., 77 years of age, of Hewitt, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

On August 26, 1944, he was born in Allentown, PA to the late Genevieve (nee Moyer) and the late Stanley F. Bartholomew, II.

For many years Gary was a sole proprietary in wholesale food distribution. After that, he worked for Premio Foods for over 20 years. He continued his passion with his oldest son, Gary Jr., in his retired years at Bart Foods Inc.

Gary was the happiest spending time with and cooking for his children and grandchildren. He would never miss a ShopRite flyer and loved to brag about the great deals he got. His culinary skills were never taken for granted, especially by the women in his life that didn’t need to prepare dinner.

As a dedicated father and grandfather, Gary never said no to the many requests that were asked of him. Whether it be driving around his grandchildren or doing a last-minute work run, he would always be happy to comply. Those who knew him would know he never missed a day visiting his friends at 7-Eleven. His contagious laugh, and slightly warped sense of humor, will be missed by his numerous friends and loving family.

Gary is survived by his wife Susan Bartholomew; his children Gary D. Bartholomew, Jr. and his wife Elaine, Tammy A. Bartholomew, and Thomas P. Bartholomew and his wife Phyllis. He is also survived by his six grandchildren Nicholas, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Aly, Nikki, and Jacquelyn. Gary is also survived by siblings Dennis, Ronald, Fredrick, Kevin, Madonna, Philip, Robert, and Deanna Bartholomew; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.

Gary was predeceased by his parents, Genevieve in 1994, and Stanley in 2010; his siblings Stanley F. Bartholomew III in 2011, Anita Lucas in 2018, and Robyn Gholden in 2009; and his two fur babies, Remi and Louie.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm with a prayer service at 8:30 pm during the last half hour of the visitation at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

The final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gary’s name to West Milford Animal Shelter, PO Box 72, Lycosky Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480.

Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, or videos, as well as driving directions to the funeral home.