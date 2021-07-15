George W. Casper Jr. assed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 5, 2021. He was 66 years old.

Born in Paterson, N.J., to George and Lorraine Casper, he lived in Lincoln Park for fifteen years previously from West Milford.

George worked for American Tire Distributors in Totowa.

Survived by his daughter Sara Schiffauer, sisters Susan Gordon and husband Rod and Nancy Owens and husband Jack, and brother Kevin Casper. He also leaves behind a grandson Jack, and will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, great nieces and a great nephew.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 17, from 3 to p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford (richardsfuneralhome.com).