Gerald Rogala

Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Rogala of West Milford went home to be with Jesus on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was 73 years old.

He was born in Centerville, Iowa, but spent most of his childhood in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

He went to Abington High School (Class of ‘64) and graduated from Montclair State University with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

A proud Vietnam War veteran, Jerry joined the Air Force at age 17. Following his return from Vietnam, Jerry had a long and successful career as an engineer (and later, Engineering Manager) at BAE Systems before retiring in 2011.

In his spare time, Jerry was an avid Ham Radio enthusiast, amateur beer-brewer and created beautiful stained glass. He enjoyed annual family camping vacations in Cape May, going to hobby and craft fairs and spending time with his loving family.

Jerry is survived by his wife of nearly 43 years, Linda Rogala, and their three sons, Adam, Andrew (Katie), and Eric (Ashley). Jerry also has two daughters, Michele and Nicole, from his first marriage.

Jerry loved all of his children and children-in-law deeply and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them and making memories. He was a proud “Pop” to his two beautiful granddaughters, Vivian and Emma, who lit up his life with happiness. Jerry also leaves behind his loving siblings, Debbie, ChaChi, Tim and David, cousin Jimmy (Carol), siblings-in-law and 11 nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister-in-law, and father-in-law.

Jerry will be remembered for his sense of humor, intelligence, hobbies and as a loving husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, uncle and brother.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.