Geraldine (Gerry) Mulligan (Orthouse) went home to her Lord and Savior on May 5, 2020, just one day before her 78th birthday.

She was an identical twin born to Elizabeth Orthouse (Van Lenten) and Gerardus Orthouse (Oorthuys) on May 6, 1942, in Paterson, N.J.

Initially residing in Franklin Lakes, N.J., and then Jacksonville, Fla., the family in 1948 moved to Wyckoff, N.J., where Gerry grew up and graduated Ramapo High School in 1960. Gerry met her husband, John C. Mulligan, a naval submarine serviceman, in 1957, and they were married July 8, 1959. They resided in Oakland, N.J., with their two children, Loraine (1962) and David (1965) until 1968 when they moved to West Milford, N.J. They purchased the "Old Homestead" on Greenwood Lake, which they built into a successful recreational business known as the Greenwood Lake Swim, Boat, and Tennis Club. Gerry and John owned and managed the business until selling it in 1981 and moving to the East Shore of Greenwood Lake.

During Gerry's time in West Milford, she was involved with the Greenwood Lake Watershed Management Commission, and an elected Republican Committee Representative. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in West Milford, where she taught Sunday school; and later Ringwood Baptist Church in Ringwood, N.J. After selling their business, Gerry earned her BA in accounting and information Systems from Ramapo College and was employed by Union Camp as an accounting systems analyst until her retirement in 2000.

In 2004, Gerry and John moved to Vernon, N.J., where she was an active member of the Vernon Seniors.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Gerry loved boating, tennis, snowmobiling, country line dancing, travelling with her husband, and spending time with her five grandchildren and great-grandson.Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Gerry was currently a member of Living Word Alliance Church in Hewitt, N.J., where she was involved in missions, Elder selection, and women's Bible study, as well as hosting home Bible study groups. One of Gerry's favorite passages from an early age is Proverbs 3: 5-6: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart; and lean not to your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths."

Gerry was predeceased by her husband John C. Mulligan, in 2006; and both of her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Loraine (Lori) LePera (Mulligan) and husband, Kevin; son, David Mulligan and wife, Laura (Romanello); twin sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Regan (Orthouse) and husband, Charles; brothers, Richard Oorthuys and wife, Anne (Vreeland), and Douglas Orthouse and wife, Marilyn (Elkland); grandchildren, Ryan LePera and wife, Colleen (Dieterle), Kyle LePera and wife, Lauren (Chiarchiaro), Sean LePera and girlfriend, PJ Critser, Jonathan Mulligan, and Victoria Mulligan; great-grandson, Jameson LePera; and eight nieces and nephews and their families.

Gerry will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Northern New Jersey Veteran's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for July 18 at Living Word Church, 93 Lakeshore Drive, Hewitt, N.J., and all are welcome. Contact LWAC for details as the date gets closer.

The family is requesting donations in lieu of flowers to: Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org), 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, 800-473-4636; or COVID-19 Frontline Workers, Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org), PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, 828-262-1980.