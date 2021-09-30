Harold Johansson of West Milford passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. He was 89 years old. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Sanborn) Johansson.

Born in New York City, he was the son of Harold and Sarah (Deacon) Johansson.

A longtime resident of West Milford, he was employed as a carpenter for W. J. Scully in New York for 42 years and was a member of Local Union 257 in New York.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons: James (wife, Linda) of Sowell, N.J., Michael (wife, Susan) of Vernon, N.J., and John Bossolt of West Milford. William was predeceased by a son, Robert, and a sister, Doris Deacon. Seven grandchildren also survive.

Private disposition.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, at 10 a.m. Please consider a donation to the church in Harold’s name.

Funeral arrangements by Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.