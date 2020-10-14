Harold “Tim” Lindstrom Jr., of Sistersville, West Virginia and formerly of Monroe, N.Y., Bergenfield and Bogota, N.J., has gone to be with the Lord. He died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.He was 81 years old.

He was born on Feb., 1, 1939, in Englewood, N.J., the son of Harold and Lily (Hendrickson) Lindstrom.

Tim graduated from Bergenfield High School New Jersey in 1957, and then went on to Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania. He also lived in St. Louis, Missouri, and Hialeah, Florida.

He worked as a purchasing manager in his last position before retirement. After he was done with traditional working, he got his real job as a potter. He became the potter for Museum Village in Monroe, New York, for more than 20 years.

Tim is survived by his wife of almost 24 years Aluca (Marochini) Lindstrom of Sistersville, W.V.; sons Harold Lindstrom III and his wife Kristen of Winfield, Pa., and Eric Lindstrom and his wife Anita of West Milford, N.J., and seven grandchildren: Jonathan and his wife Rachel of McDonald, Pa.; Sarah Lindstrom of Providence Village, Texas; Rachel Lindstrom of Framingham, Ma.; Leah Lindstrom and Eric “E.J.” Lindstrom of West Milford, N.J.; Hannah Lindstrom and Timothy Lindstrom of Winfield, Pa.; great-grandson Lucas Lindstrom and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Lindstrom in 2019.

Funeral services were held Oct. 15 at Myers Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Sistersville, WV 26175 (www.myersfuneralhomewv.com).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his memory at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 (museumvillage.org/donate).