Henry A. Bakker, II, 80 years young, of Hewitt, NJ, went home to be with his father and to begin the next grand adventure of his life on January 15, 2022.

He was born on November 18, 1941 in Passaic, NJ to the late Ruth (nee Wentink) and the late Henry A. Bakker.

Henry grew up in Little Falls, New Jersey, and gained the nickname “Ace”. He went on to join the United States Marine Corps in 1962, serving in the reserves where he dressed for the Cuban Missile Crisis and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal in 1968. Once a marine, always a marine.

He was a carpenter and could build a house from the ground up and everything in between. He freely gave his time and shared his knowledge and skills with his sons and others in the building of many projects.

Henry will be fondly remembered by many at the Campagna Condo Complex in Montville, New Jersey, as not only the maintenance man, where he served many years, retiring in 2020, but as a friend.

His interests included researching his family tree, building a rather large P.T. 109 model boat, playing in a Bocci League, big band music, old movies, reading, history, trivia, travel, camping, hiking, playing cards and always being sharply dressed.

Henry loved gathering with his family and friends and working on his 1965 Mustang. Henry’s greatest joy in life was working with his sons. He will be missed by many. Semper fi Dad.

He is reunited with his loving parents Ruth E. Bakker (nee Wentink) and Henry A. Bakker.

Henry leaves behind his three sons, Kevin Bakker and his wife Antoinette, Kirk Bakker and Keith Bakker, along with his two grandsons, Dillon and Logan, to carry on in his absence.

Private final disposition.

