Herbert Cremer, 88, of Palatka, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home following a short illness, on Friday, March 6 surrounded by family and friends.

Born April 25, 1931 in Butler to the late Albert Otto and Janet (nee Pfeiffer) Cremer.

Herbert proudly served in the United States Navy as an Electrician Mate Third Class.

He married Evelyn (nee Henderson) in 1979 and resided in West Milford.

Herbert began his 35-year career working for the Township of West Milford Public Works Department where he retired as Foreman, continuing to work locally as an excavator.

He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn, his parents Janet and Albert, his brothers William “Sonny”, Albert, and Edward Cremer along with his sisters Jeanette Kaulfers, Marie Smith, Margaret Tulp, and Minnie “Tootie” Marion as well as his granddaughter Mary Cremer.

Herbert is survived by his two sons Herby Cremer and his wife Brenda, of West Milford and Eric Cremer and his wife Leslie Carroll, of West Milford, along with his grandchildren Marge, Herby and Joe and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

Retiring to Florida with his beloved wife Evelyn, he most enjoyed his time with her along with visiting his siblings, family and friends.

He enjoyed carpentry and woodworking, and loved making and giving birdhouses to family and friends.

Herb was a quiet man with deep conviction to The Lord Jesus Christ, his country and his family. He tried his best to serve them all.

Graveside services will take place on a later date at the North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston Township.

Memorial donations may be made in Herbert’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516 or online www.support.woundedwarriorprojet.org/donate.

