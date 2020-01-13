Jaime Perez Martinez, 92, of West Milford, formerly of Haskell, passed away Jan. 7.

Martinez was a die setter for Continental Can Company in Paterson before retiring.

He served his country enlisting in the U.S. Navy before being drafted into the U.S. Army and transferred into the U.S. Air Force.

Jaime was an active leader in the Boy Scouts for 37 years including serving as District Commissioner of Three Rivers District, Passaic County.

He was also a life long member of Berkshire Valley Basset Hound Club and a member of Bloomingdale United Methodist Church.

Beloved husband of Evelyn (Kitchell) Martinez.

Loving father of Juan and Jamie Martinez, Faith Liloia, and Linda Ackerman.

Also survived by his sister Isabel Kelly, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his first wife Frances Martinez.

Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 12 at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike in Riverdale.

the funeral took place Jan. 13 at the Bloomingdale United Methodist Church with the interment at Laurel Grove Cemetery, in Totowa.