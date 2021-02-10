Jean Spear of St. Pete Beach, Florida (and formally of West Milford N.J.) passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. She was 85 years old.

Jean was born on Dec. 21, 1935 to Michael and Margaret Kenny (Cahill) in Palisades Park, N.J. She grew up in Hackensack as one of seven children.

The family had a summer home in the community of Awosting on Greenwood Lake where Jean began her love of the lake life.

It was there at age 16 at a power boat race where she met her future husband Bill. The two eventually wed, built their home in Awosting, where they raised two children and lived happily for more than 50 years in the community.

They enjoyed a 64-year marriage.

Jean was a local realtor holding her license with agencies such as Cardinale Realty, Schlott Realtors, Coldwell Banker and Weichert Realtors for more than 35 years before she retired at age 67.

Jean enjoyed spending time with her family and playing the many games she loved with her friends.

Jean and her husband Bill enjoyed being “snowbirds” to Florida, before making St .Pete Beach their permanent home several years ago to fully enjoy the sunshine and easy Florida lifestyle.

Jean is survived by her loving husband Bill, her daughter Shawn Brown and husband Lenny of Hewitt, N.J.; son Bill Spear and wife JoAnn of Point Pleasant, N.J.; grandchildren: Kyle and Devin Brown, Drew Anne Spear Williams and husband Zach; Samantha Spear and great-grandson Grant Spear Williams. She also leaves behind a brother Aiden Kenny, sisters Margaret Bobel and Sally Greck as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her sisters Madeline and Eileen and brother Michael.

A family memorial service will be held sometime in the future.

Donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida.