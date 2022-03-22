Jerome J. Glacken, 85, of West Milford, NJ, died on Monday, March 21, 2022. Beloved husband of Beverly (Tomasofsky) Glacken. Born in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Mellody) Glacken. A United States Army veteran, Jerome was employed by Westinghouse/North American Philips in Bloomfield, NJ, and later by the U.S. Postal Service in Newark, NJ. Surviving are a son, Jerome M., of West Milford, NJ, a brother, Thomas, of Scranton, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two brothers, Gerard and Jack. All private services provided by the Richards Funeral Home in West Milford, NJ.